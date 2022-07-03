Manuel JE Gasaway went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by his family loving him and singing him home on July 3, 2022. JE Gasaway was born on July 11, 1943 in Guntown, MS to JC and Vera Mae Gasaway. JE Gasaway was 78 years old. He was a retired factory worker of 56 years. During his life, JE enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, drag racing, playing his guitar, and listening to good ole Southern Gospel music. JE was a member of Walker Missionary Baptist Church, Golden, MS since he was born again in July of 1967. He served there as Sunday School teacher and song leader over the years. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 5, at 1:00 p.m. at the Deaton Funeral Home Chapel in Red Bay, AL with his pastor Bro. Clay Weaver and dear friend Bro. Ray Bennett officiating. Burial will be at the Ridge Cemetery in Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn Keeton Gasaway of Red Bay, AL; three children, Melissa Roberts (John) of Arcadia, FL, Angela Hutcheson (Junior) of Belmont, MS, and Tony Gasaway (Angel) of Red Bay, AL; eleven grandchildren, Jennifer Markham (Joey) of Golden, MS, Jordan Roberts (Shanelle) of Belmont, MS, Hannah Syers (Daniel) of Belmont, MS, Stephanie Hone (Dakota) of Belmont, MS, Jenna Ryals (Jay) of Arcadia, FL, Morgan Prestage(Steven) of Summertown, TN, Jess Roberts of Arcadia, FL, Hunter Payne of Huntsville, AL, Micaela Roberts of Arcadia, FL, Makenzi Gasaway of Red Bay, AL, and Wesley Hutcheson of Belmont, MS; ten great grandchildren, Kaylee and Brianna Markham, Ryder Roberts, Eli Hone, Allison and Emery Ryals, Micah, Amelia, and Nolan Prestage, and Brooklyn Roberts; sister-in-law, Helen Gasaway and his sisters, Mary Rawson and Kathryn Hammock (Oneal) along with a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, JC and Vera Mae Gasaway, his father and mother-in-law, Oda and Norma Keeton, his brother, JB Gasaway, and brothers-in- law, Monroe Thorn and Lewis Rawson. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jordan Roberts, Daniel Syers, Steven Prestage, Hunter Payne, Jess Roberts, Jay Ryals and Wesley Hutcheson. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, Grayling Cromeans, Ronald Tucker, Tim Thorn and Benjie Ewing. Visitation will be Monday, July 4, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
