Jimmy Darrell Gasaway, 56, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home. He was born April 11, 1964, to Jimmy Lewis and Hilma Sue Owens Gasaway. He worked for 15 years as a mechanic for Thompson Tires and was currently a reserve deputy for the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, which he loved dearly. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and going places. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery with Bro. Bill Adams officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Heather Gasaway; two sons, T.J. Gasaway and Colton Gasaway; two daughters, Brianna Chilcoat and Caitlynn Chilcoat; one sister, Genia Oaks of Dennis; two grandchildren, Waylon Gasaway and Liam House; and a number of extended family members. He was preceded in death by one sister, Rhonda Tucker; his parents; and his grandparents. Pallbearers will be Johnny Wilson, Tim Lewis, David Tyra, Bobby Cleveland, Bubba Watson, Skip Johnson, Jerry Wigginton, Fred Heckart, and Terry Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department. Condolences may be shared with the Gasaway family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
