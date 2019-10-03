Margaret Gasaway, 83, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home. She was born April 9, 1936 to the late Dempey Lee Aday and the late Susie Corsby Aday. She enjoyed taking care of her kids. She also enjoyed flowers and going to yard sales. Later in life she enjoyed being a care giver. Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton and Bro. Ricky Pierce officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Friday, Oct. 4, at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Joel Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her sons: Ricky (Delores) Gasasway, Jacky (Peggy) Gasaway, Michael (Sharon) Gasaway, Sam Gasaway, Danny Wayne (Deana) Gasaway, and Joe Gasaway; daughters: Diane (Robert) Shook, Marsha Carr, Charlotte (Doug) Nunley, Teresa (Jeff) Wooten, Brenda Kennedy, and Angel Whitten; many grand and great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Aday Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Julius Gasaway; sons: Danny and Stevie Gasaway; brother, Gene Aday Pallbearers will be her sons. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
