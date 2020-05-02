CALHOUN CITY -- Agnes Ann Gaskin, 69, passed away Saturday, May 02, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Sunday, May 3, 2020, Graveside Bethlehem Cemetery at 4:30P.M. Parker Memorial Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements. at Bethlehem Cemetery. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.