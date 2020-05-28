Bonnie Sue Jernigan Gaskin, 86, departed this life from her daughter's residence in Okolona on May 27, 2020 after an extended struggle with dementia. A lifelong Chickasaw Countian, Bonnie Sue was born on Aug. 16, 1933, the only child born to the late L.Q. Jernigan and Tura Cook Jernigan. A lifelong Chickasaw County resident except for three years she was with her late husband, Roger, in the Panama Canal while he served in the Korean Conflict, Bonnie Sue worked for over 30 years at Futorian Furniture Manufacturing Co. in Okolona with her last years as Customer Service Director before retiring. Bonnie Sue loved her home, her family and her grands, who affectionately called her "Grandmama." She enjoyed crocheting and flowers. She was a lifelong member of the Boone's Chapel United Methodist Church south of Okolona. A service celebrating her life will be held at 10 AM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Boone's Chapel United Methodist Church with private burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 30 minutes before the service on Saturday at the church. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Bonnie Sue leaves behind her daughter and son, Debbie Fornof and husband, Thomas, of Okolona, and Steve Gaskin and his wife, Laura, of Aberdeen; six grandchildren, Jason Stockton Gaskin (Amanda) of Columbus, Matthew Lann Gaskin (deceased 1/25/2008), Melissa Rachel Alsup (Justin) of Mooreville, John William Fornof (deceased 9/30/2019), Thomas Gaskin Fornof (Beverly) of Little Elm, TX, and Hans Byron Fornof (Sheree) of Charlotte, NC; ten great-grandchildren; and her friends and other relatives who meant so much to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, L.Q. and Tura Jernigan, and her husband, Roger Gaskin, on October 2, 1998.
