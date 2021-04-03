Mae Elizabeth Harris Gaskin, 80, passed through the Pearly Gates of Heaven on Friday, April 2, 2021 at her longtime Okolona home. Elizabeth was born in the Nettleton area of Lee County on Nov. 25, 1940 to the late Grady and Annie Long Harris. She attended Nettleton Schools and married Billy Ray Gaskin on Feb. 21, 1958. Billy Ray crossed over on July 19, 2003. The two made their home in Okolona since their marriage and were the parents of three daughters, Nannette, Elizabeth and Sandi. Together, they were the owner/operators of Billy's Chevron, G and G Market and Billy's Feed Store for over three decades. Elizabeth loved animals especially dogs and was the guardian of her beloved Tootie and Shorty at the time of her death. She loved bird watching especially her red birds and she regularly fed them and the many squirrels she cared for. She was one of the best Southern cooks anywhere and enjoyed playing "nurse" to her girls and friends. Elizabeth always thought she was right and was an independent strong willed woman who loved her flowers, watching westerns and Texas Ranger. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Monday, April 5, 2021 at Boone's Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Burial will follow in Boone's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Monday only at Boone's Chapel. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Elizabeth is survived by her girls, Nannette Gaskin, Elizabeth Gaskin and Sandie Gaskin Scott and husband, Rickey Scott. her grandson, Cody Scott. her sisters, Frances Smith (John) and Birdie Ann Cooley (Bill) all of Mantachie; her brother, Grady "Milton" Harris of Okolona; her sisters in law, Phyllis Harris and Jean Callahan both of Okolona. her fur babies, Tootie and Shorty. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Annie Harris; her husband, Billy Ray Gaskin and her brother, Bill Harris. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
