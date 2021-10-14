Sandra Jean Gaskin, 74, a lifelong resident of Verona, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born December 5, 1946 to Gena Irene Young and Benny F. Young. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Verona where she was involved in the nursery and serving her community. On Tuesday's she enjoyed meeting with the Women's Bible study group for coffee. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, flowers, and cooking. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Friday, October 15, 2021 at Anchor Church in Verona Bro. David Hamilton and Bro. David Ball officiating and Bro. Randy Wood singing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her fiancé and best friend, Bobby Williams of Verona; two sons, Tyler Gaskin and Ashely Gaskin (Beka) of Murfreesboro, TN; five grandchildren, Addison Gaskin, Olivia Gaskin, Rinks Gaskin, Ford Gaskin, and Gracie Bullard; sister-in-law, Becky Young of Tupelo; and two nieces, Shelley Jones of Vernon, AL and Miranda Lindley of Tupelo. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steve Young. Pallbearers will be Brian Aldridge, Casey Jones, Jason Lindley, Cory Russell, Jeremy Williams, and Ashley Roberts.
