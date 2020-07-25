CALHOUN CITY -- Jimmy Gaskin, Sr., 76, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 5:00pm at LaGrange Cemetery in Choctaw County. Pryor Funeral Home in Calhoun City is in charge of arrangements .

