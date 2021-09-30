Scotty Dwayne Gassaway, 50, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born December 21, 1970 to the late R L Gasaway and Barbara Carman. He enjoyed playing golf, playing cards, hunting and listening to Jon Boy and Billy in the morning on the radio. He always said to have a good belly laugh every day. He also enjoyed watching Lifetime movies with his mother. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm on Saturday October 2, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Saturday in the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Gasaway Family Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his mother, Barbara Carman of Tupelo; brothers: Tim Gassaway, Matthew Gasaway, Austin (Amber) Gasaway; nieces: Jessica (Damion) Gassaway, Bella Gasaway, Onna Gasaway, Reagan Gasaway; nephew, T.C. Gassaway; great-niece, Hayle Gassaway; great-nephew, Carson Langford; uncles: John (Sandra) Rayburn, James Rayburn, Kenny Gasaway, Tommy Gasaway; aunts: Shirley Jamerson, Bobbie Rogers; and a host of cousins; special friend, Greg Lindley. Preceded in death by his father, R. L. Gasaway; brother, Derrick Gasaway Pallbearers are Greg Lindley, Jason Gassaway, Chico Holland, Richard Houston, Damion Langford, Mike Green Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
