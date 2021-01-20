Zerelda Gaston, 97, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Landmark Nursing Home in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 3;00P.M. at Booneville City Cemetery. Visitation will be on 4-6 P.M. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Booneville MS.

