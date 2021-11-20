Addie "Beatrice" Gates - Cunningham, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at her son's residence in Aberdeen. She was born December 16, 1936 in Monroe County to the late Clarence Gates and Lealer Blanchard Gates. Beatrice accepted Christ at an early age at Darden Chapel MB Church, where she served on the kitchen committee and sang in the choir. She was also on the motherboard. Beatrice worked for the late Dr. Richard Hollis and his wife Mrs Weezy Hollis for over sixty years and they has the utmost love and respect for the woman of God, called "Bea." Randy Hollis stated to Joseph and Irene that Bea was not loud or extreme, but when she spoke you would know to listen to her. She recently retired in 2018, Yet she continued to visit with the Hollis family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lealer Gates: her brother Albert White: her sister, Earlene Darden, and Mildred Garth; her daughters, Georgette Marble Beecher and Jeneice Gates Fields; her grandson Joshua Cunningham. Beatrice leaves her precious memories to her only son Joseph and his loving wife IreneCunningham of Aberdeen; two grandchildren Candace(Murrio) Polite, San Antonio, TX, and J.R. (Latoya) Cunningham, Los Angeles, CA; one great grandchild, MJ Polite, San Antonio, TX; one sister, Geneva Gates of Aberdeen; three nephews, Wille Earl (Gail) Gates of Prairie, Clifton (Annie) Gates of Okolona , and Larry Gates of Aberdeen, three bonus children Randy, Richard, and Paul Hollis, all of Amory, MS. A special nephew, Landon Dobbs of Okolona; one brother -in-law Roosevelt Garth; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services will be on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 12:30pm at Darden Chapel MB Church. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery in Aberdeen. Community Funeral Directors of Okolona is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.