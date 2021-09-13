A man of several words, deliberate and exact. A diligent worker worthy of trust, dependable and sure. Adam Lee Gates, 42, lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away Saturday evening, September 11, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Funeral Services remembering the life of Adam will be at 10 AM Wednesday, September 15 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Bobby Goode and Bro. Caleb Smith will officiate. Adam was born February 15, 1979 in Tippah County and is the son of Dorothy Rainey Gates of Ripley and the late Bobby Ross Gates. He received his education at Ripley High School and was married March 13, 1998 to his beloved wife of 23 years, Windy Clark Gates who survives. A member of The Pentecostal Church of Blue Mountain, Adam was a well known tow truck operator with B&A Towing in Ripley. He was a devoted family man, enjoyed people and had a strong work ethic in the public sector. Anyone that knew Adam, his passion for mini trucks was unending. He was an avid conversationalist that never came across a stranger, a clever tradesman and a true 80's music fan. Adam will be remembered for his fun wit, infectious laugh, genuine smile and caring heart. His impact was best measured by the countless people whose lives he touched with his fiery zest for life and sense of humor. "And when the time comes O Lord, I pray you can find a place for me to tow on Heaven's street of gold." Visitation will be from 4 PM to 8 PM Tuesday, September 14 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will also be treasured by his children, Allison Gates and Hunter Gates, both of Ripley, three brothers, Brian Gates (Katrina) of Ripley, Mike Gates (Barbara) of Oxford and Hayden Gates of New York, his loyal pet canine, "Little Ann", a host of nieces and nephews and many,many friends. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Adam's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
