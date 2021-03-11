69, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the University of MS Medical Center in Jackson. Bennie Frank Gates was born to his late parents, Edgar and Queen Esther Gates on May 24, 1951 in Chickasaw Co. Bennie F. Gates is survived by his wife; Marie McMillan of Okolona. Special daughter; Alexis King of Okolona. Two sons; Barry and Benny Williams both of Chicago. One brother; Robert Gates (Theresa) of Jackson. There are a hosts of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The visitation will be Fri., March 12, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be at 12:00 noon at Red Budd MBC Cemetery with Rev. Timothy Walker officiating. Please continue to social distance. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
