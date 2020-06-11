PONTOTOC, MS (FORMERLY OF WOODLAND, MS) -- Brenda K. Gates, 47, passed away Tuesday, June 09, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Services are private at Services are private . Visitation will be on Friday June 12 2020 from 6-8 pm with safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. .

