Charles Gates, 57, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00am at Palestine MB Church. Visitation will be on Saturday at 10:30 am at the church. We are honored to serve the family of Charles Gates. Our condolences go out to the entire family. Please visit our website for full details. associatedfuneral.com.

