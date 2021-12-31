Dorothy Marie Rainey Gates, 80, lifelong resident of Ripley, departed the life Friday morning, December 31, 2021 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Gates were held at 2:30 Sunday, January 2 at The Pentecostal Church in Blue Mountain. Bro. Caleb Smith will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Gates was born May 2, 1941 in Tippah County, the last surviving child born to the late R.C. "Tip" and Mildred Ruth Glissen Rainey. She received her education at Peoples School and was a well known beautician for over 50 years. A member of The Pentecostal Church, Mrs. Gates loved serving her Lord and sharing time with her church family. She was very much a "people person" who enjoyed her work as a hairdresser and visiting with her many clients and friends. Eating good food and going out to eat were favorite pastimes. A beloved mother, "Nanny" and friend, Mrs. Gates' love for her family was unending and she cherished every opportunity to be with them. She lived a full and fruitful life, being loved by all who met her on her life's journey and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. Memories will continue to be shared by a daughter, Ann "Hayden" Gates of New York, two sons, Mike Gates (Barbara) of Oxford and Brian Gates (Katrina) of Ripley, eight grandchildren, April O'Brein (Schuyler), Kelly Gates (Tiffany), Sam and Abby Gates, Colee Massey, Hunter and Allison Gates and Brittany Coleman, six great grandchildren, a daughter in law, Windy Gates and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby R. Gates, one son, Adam Gates, a sister, Dimple Rainey and four brothers, Estel "Slim" Rainey, Evan "Curly" Rainey, RC Rainey and Raybon Rainey. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Gates family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
