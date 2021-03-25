Jimmie L. Gates, Jr., 81, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home surrounded by the love of his family in Okolona , MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Noon at Hope Church, 2094 McCullough Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Visitation will be on Saturday, one hour prior to service at 11:00 at the Church . Burial will follow at Center Hill Church Cemetery, Houlka, MS 38850.

