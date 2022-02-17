Troy Dwayne Gates, Jr., 62, resident of Ripley, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at his home. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mr. Gates will be at 2 PM Saturday, February 19 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Hurt officiating. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley. Mr. Gates was born March 17, 1959 in Tippah County, the son of Troy Gates, Sr of Ripley and the late Ethel Ables Gates. He was a graduate of Ripley High School, proudly served his country in the Mississippi National Guard and was employed in the furniture industry throughout his life. A member of Mt. View Baptist Church, Mr. Gates was known as a "people person" who enjoyed the company of his friends. He loved telling stores, music, westerns, riding four-wheelers and was known as an excellent cook. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 2 PM Saturday, February 19 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his father, survivors include a son, Brandon Lee Gates, step-daughter, Michelle Flagger, both of Ripley, a sister, Joan Estes of Ripley, two grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and many friends. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Patty Gates. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Gates family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
