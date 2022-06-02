69, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. Linda Faye Gates was born to the late Nathaniel Baker and the late Daisy Hodges-Baker on March 3, 1953 in Lee Co. Linda Faye Gates is survived by her special friend, Larie Stubbs of 20 years. One daughter; Joyce Denman of Shannon. Two sons; Clifton Gates of Shannon and Kevin Gates of Shannon. Two sisters; Shirley Shack of Shannon and Daisy Sims of Shannon. There are also 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Friday, June 3, 2022 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial Funeral Home, located at 208 Prairie St., Okolona, MS 38860. The funeral service will be Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Poplar Springs CME with Rev. Freeman officiating. The burial will follow at Poplar Springs CME church cemetery. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all funeral arrangements.
