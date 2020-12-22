Mae Ella Gates, 94, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston, MS. Services will be on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Houston City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 24, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Houston City Cemetery. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.