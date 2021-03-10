Orlando Gates, 43, passed away Wednesday, March 03, 2021, at Hwy 145 North in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat, March 13, 2021 at 2 -p.m. at Darden Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Fri, March 12, 2021 fr5om 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.

