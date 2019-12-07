Ray Charles "Rudy" Gates, 60, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at North Mississippi Center in Tupelo. He was born June 6, 1959 to the late Thomas Gates and Odell Crayton Gates. He was a member of Shiloh Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, watching Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Braves. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday December 9, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Shiloh Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday December 9, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Gates of Fulton; his mother; Odell Gates of Tupelo; daughter, Raven Cooper (Christian) Clark of Kennesaw, GA; 2 sons, Jerron Cooper and Antonio Ashby, both of Fulton; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Reginald Gates of Fulton, Darrell Gates of Tupelo, Torria Gates of CA, Anthony Gates of Fulton, Bridgett Gates of Tupelo, and Joshua Gates of Fulton. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Gates. Pallbearers will be Paul Ashby, Demetrius Ashby, Cori Stewart, Chris Daniel, Derell Crayton, and Stanley McFadden Jr. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
