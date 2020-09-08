59, passed away on Mon., Aug. 31, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Wayne Earl Gates was born to his late parents, James Gates, Sr. and Mildred McIntosh on Jan. 28, 1961 in St. Louis, Missouri. Mr. Gates was a former employee of North Mississippi Medical Center. Wayne Earl Gates is survived by his wife of 38 years, Charlene Johnson-Gates of Verona. Step-mother; Valeria Gates of Okolona. Four daughters; Saprina Lashay Bailey (Derail) of Baldwyn, Tamika Bowens (Larry), Tiffany Thompson, and Niesha Gates all of Verona. Two sisters; Sarah Lou Cleaves of Shannon and Martha Marshall Gates of Okolona. Five brothers; James Gates (Bernadette) of Verona, Richard Gates of Okolona, Dennis Gates of Okolona, Robert Gates (Belinda) of New Albany, Tommy Gates (Jennice) of Chattanooga, Tenn. There are 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Williams Memorial chapel. Face masks are required. The service will be Sat., Sept. 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Randle Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Rickey Agnew officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be in place. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.