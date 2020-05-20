William Pad "Pete" Gates, 73, well known resident of Ripley, departed this life surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home Tuesday, May 19, 2020 following an extended illness. Graveside services honoring the life of Pete will be at 2 PM Thursday, May 21 in the Wiers Chapel Cemetery near Ripley with visitation from 1 PM to 2 PM. Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon will officiate with Personal Reflections given by his brother in law, Jimmy Benefield. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Pete was born July 9, 1946 in Ripley, the youngest of six sons of the late Anther and Ella Glissen Gates of the Peoples Community. He was a 1967 graduate of Falkner High School and soon after joined the United States Army where he proudly served his country as a Vietnam War Veteran. After returning to Tippah County, he became active in the civic affairs of the community that included membership in the Masonic Lodge #47 where he was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner. In early years he owned and operated the Dumas Store and was employed by the Mississippi State Highway Department for over 15 years. He retired 11 years ago from The City of Ripley where he served as Street Superintendent. A Christian and member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Pete was blessed with a large family and will be remembered for his love of Bluegrass music and the Smokey Mountains that he enjoyed visiting several times a year. His entire life was filled with love, family, travel and friends. He instilled his values into his children and grandchildren and will continue to have influence in their lives. His passing creates a void that will be felt by many and he leaves behid a legacy of treasured memories. Memories will be shared by his loving wife of 42 years who served as his sole caregiver, Janet Burks Gates, his children, Kerry Gates (Annette), Lori Michael (Glen), Suzanne Wilkerson (Robert) and Nikki Dulaney (Freddie), all of Ripley, one brother, CB Gates (Gladys) of Ripley, eleven wonderful grandchildren, Brittany Gates, Austin Gates, Jonah Rinehart (Marleigh), Cooper Rinehart, Claudie Wilkerson, Carter Wilkerson, Will Dulaney, Tyler Dulaney, Laken Green (Jake), Mattie Michael and Olivia Michael and two great grandsons, Aiden and Archie Green. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Rinehart and four brothers, Gene, JC, Oval and Bobby Gates, his father and mother in law, Lamar & Evelyn Burks. The family of Pete expresses deep gratitude and appreciation for the excellent care given by the staff of Kindred Hospice that include Ronna Null, Rhonda Knighton, Renata Peterson, Jennifer Briggs and Ray Morton. Memorials are requested to the Cody Rinehart Ministry, c/o Dumas Baptist Church, PO Box 661, Dumas, MS 38625. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Pete and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Gates family at ripleyfunearlhome.com
