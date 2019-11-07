HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Larry Gatewood, 71, passed away Monday, November 04, 2019, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday November 9, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Miracle Temple S&L Ministries 1126 Allen Corner Rd Lamar, MS. Visitation will be on Friday November 8, 2019 4:00 - 7:00 at Serenitry Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sand Hill Church Cemetery . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

