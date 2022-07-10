On Sunday, July 10, 2022, we gathered to Celebrate the life of Mary Ann Gatewood (Memaw or Aunt Ann). She was born on May 29th, 1937 at home and she departed this life on July 8, 2022 at her home located on the same property that she lived on her entire life. She was a lifelong homemaker and loved her community of Muddy Ridge. She believed it was the most beautiful place in the world and had no reason to ever leave. Mary Ann enjoyed cooking, sewing, and many other tasks around the home but her passion was her family, along with her church family and her community. She was a member of Oak Grove Methodist Church where she attended faithfully for over 70 years. She was married to Bobby Gatewood for over 64 years. They were married on January 4th, 1958 at the West Corinth Tabernacle in Corinth, Ms by the Rev W.E. Sharp. Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Bobby, and their two sons, Kent Gatewood and wife Nicole and Terrell Gatewood and wife Tammy. Mary Ann was Memaw to four grandchildren, Danielle Johns (Marshall), Joshua Hall, Ryan Gatewood (Katie), and Lauren Maness (Tanner). She had six great grandchildren, MacKenzie, Haden, Parker, Maggie, Mig, and Stella. Mary Ann had a large extended family that were more like her kids than nieces and nephews including Dewayne Norvell (Amy), Ron Norvell (Candy), Kim Walker (Brian), and Reggie Norvell (Melody). Her lifelong friend and sister in law, Annie Bell Norvell, was never far from her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Bartlett Norvell and Minnie Mae Champion, and her brother Odell Norvell. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
