59, passed away on Wed., May 27, 2020 at her residence in Jackson. Patsy Ann Gathings was born to her late parents, Theopolois Neal and Lady B. Whitfield, on Sept. 6, 1960 in Chickasaw Co. She formerly lived in Aberdeen but lived in Jackson for the past 20 years. Patsy Ann Gathings is survived by one daughter; Bernice Gathings-Jones (Anthony) of Jackson. Three sons; David Gathings of Tupelo, Bennie Gathings of Jackson, and Curtis Gatherings of Jackson. Six sisters; Stella Brandon of Pine Bluff, Ark., Pinkey (Charles) Kilgo of Verona, Lela Powe of Verona, Patricia Ballard (Demetrius) of Pine Bluff, Ark., Elizabeth Whitfield of Chicago, and Edith (Roy) Elliott of Aberdeen. Two brothers; Walter Cunningham (Linda) of Aberdeen, Fredrick Whitfield of Jackson and there are also 8 grandchildren. Patsy Ann Gathings was preceded in death by her parents; Theopolis Neal and Lady B. Whitfield. One daughter; Nancy Mae Whitfield. The service will be graveside at Clark's Chapel MBC cemetery on Mon., June 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with mandatory safety policies in place, with Pastor R. L. Mitchell officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
