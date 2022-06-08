Willie Lee Gathings, 74, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1947 to the late Isaiah Gathings and Alice Powe in Chickasaw County. Willie was a member of Red Bud M.B. Church, Okolona. He enjoyed good times with his family. He retired from the Okolona School District. Willie was married to the late Mary Linda Walker and to this union, eight sons were born. Survivors include his eight sons: Curtis Gathings (Crystal), Dr. Cedric Gathings (Kimberly), Jermaine Gathings, Pedro Gathings, Willie Gathings, Toby Gathings, Tudarry Peddrick Gathings (KaTonya), and Derrick Gathings; 22 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; siblings: Nadine Coleman, Lois Herron (Michael), Mary Smith (Bryan), Annie McShan, Cathy Miller (Bobby), Dorothy Buchanan (James), Sandra Perkins (Aundra), Inesase Oliphant. Visitation will be Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Avenue, Okolona, MS. Funeral Service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Red Bud M.B. Church Cemetery. Bailey Funeral Home, Okolona is in charge of the arrangements.
