Robert Danny Gattis, 74, departed this life for his life eternal on Monday, August 2, 2021 from his beloved farm/residence in the Furrs Community of Pontotoc County after an extended illness. A big ole fellow with a generous and spirited soul, Danny loved the land and outdoors, his horses, his antique cars, his hot rods, trucking but most of all, his family which were the light of his life. Danny was born on November 2, 1946 in Tupelo to the late Robert (Doc) Gattis and Keron Hutcheson Gattis. He grew up here and graduated from Bass Memorial Academy in Lumberton, MS. Danny continued his studies at ICC and attended Mississippi State University afterwards. He married Barbara Rainey Gattis in Pontotoc on October 3, 1981. The open road was always a pull for Danny and he spent 57 years of his life in the trucking industry. At his death, he was the owner/operator of Diamond G. Trucking which he and his family founded 24 years ago. The family raised and showed Spotted Saddle and Tennessee Walking horses at Diamond G. Farms and won many shows around the Mid-South. Danny loved fast cars and was a drag racer in his younger years. He was a member of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders and Exhibitors Association, the Racking Horse Breeders Association and the Spotted Saddle Horse Association. He loved watching his kids show his horses, which won many World Grand Titles. A grateful family expresses their love and appreciation for his life and extends a special thanks to the Swing bed staff at Pontotoc Hospital and to Kindred Hospice for the excellent care they gave their husband, dad and Papaw. A service celebrating Danny's life will be held at 1 PM Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Keith Prince and Bro. Steve Cohea officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Visitation will be from 5 PM-8PM Friday and from Noon-service time on Saturday, all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 1 PM Saturday and it will be permanently archived thereafter. Danny is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara; son, Stephen Tidwell of Furrs; daughter, Stephanie Elliott and husband, James of Tuscumbia, Ala. his grandchildren, Meagan Cade (Jerry) of Caledonia, Ms., Morgan (Kaleb) Holt of Mellwood, Ar., Chris Elliott (Kailey) of Tuscumbia, Al. and Cindy Elliott of Corinth. his great grandchildren, Maddy Tidwell, Kenslee Holt and Bentlee Holt and one on the way, JonAlex Cade. ; his sister, Susan Allday (Devon) of Montpelier, Ms. his nieces and nephews and a host of friends all over the country and other near relatives. Pallbearers will be Stephen Tidwell, James Elliott, Chris Elliott, Kaleb Holt, Jerry Cade and Devon Allday. Honorary pallbearers will be the truck drivers of Diamond G Trucking, Wayne Hutcheson, Bobby Orr and Joe Minga. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.