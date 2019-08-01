George Raymond Gattis, 87, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Southern Magnolia in Golden, MS. He was born in Tishomingo County, MS and was retired from Reynolds Metals Co. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS. He loved gardening and spending time with his family. Services will be Sunday, August 4, at 3 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS with Bro. Mark Daily and Brendix Glasgow officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by one son - Kenny Gattis (Ramona) Golden, Ms.; one grandson- Brian Gattis (Scarlett) Tishomingo, MS; two granddaughters - Stephanie Stewart (Kyle) Austin, TX and Kayla Owens (Jacob) Dennis, MS; seven great-grandchildren - Caleb and Chloe Stewart of Austin, TX, London, Mahlon and Charleston Gattis of Tishomingo, MS and Jax and Jace Owens of Dennis, MS and one sister - Edna Ruth Durham Hamby. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years, Jean Halcomb Gattis, his parents, George and Maudie Johnson Gattis; five brothers, Howard, Woodrow, Wilmer, Ben and Thomas Gattis and seven sisters, Lottie Bell Lambert, Christine Dempsey, Irene Neal, Geraldine Bostick, Hazel McAlister, Evelyn Poole and Mildred Gasaway. Pallbearers will be Rick Gattis, Don Gattis, Danny Durham, Dennis Durham, Jimmy Poole and Jackie Poole. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Dunkin, Larry Durham, Tom Gattis, David Gattis and Gary Bostick. Visitation will be Sunday, August 4, 1-3 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church.
