William "Bill" Gault was born on August 10, 1936, in Sherman, MS, to the late Joseph and Ruth Gault. He passed away on February 11, 2020, at his home in New Albany. Bill and his wife Martha Porter Gault were married for 63 years. Bill retired from Bell South in Memphis, where he was employed for 37 years. He was a Scottish Rite Mason. He had numerous hobbies and interests, including fishing, making wine, collecting antiques and memorabilia items that he liked, and growing a variety of fruits and vegetables, particularly tomatoes, pears, and muscadines. He and Martha moved to New Albany in 1999, and worked extremely hard in creating a beautiful home, landscape and life. He could always be spotted outside either riding his John Deer tractor or working in his yard and garden. Fishing came later in the day, after his work was done. Bill was a member of First United Methodist Church in New Albany, and a former member of Union Hill United Methodist Church. In addition to his wife Martha, Bill is survived by two children, Donald Gault (Jo Ann), and Lisa James (Pat), both of New Albany. He also is survived by two grandsons, David Gault (Rachel) of Memphis, and Michael Gault of Byhalia, MS, and a sister , Jean Forbes (Mike), of Cordova, TN, and a special long-time Bell South brother , Ben Ferguson (Sandy) of Spring Hill, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Gault, and several precious pets, including a special cat named "Sparky." Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at United Funeral Service in New Albany. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m., until service time. Brother Dan Darling will be officiating the services, with the eulogy given by Mr. Gault's son-in-law, Pat James. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Henry Potts, James Stanford, Will Carpenter, David Short, Walter Porter, and Bob Porter. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of New Albany (Building Fund), or to the Union Hill United Methodist Church. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
