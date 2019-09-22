UNION COUNTY -- Curtis Wayne Gause, 54, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at as the result of a vehicle accident in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday September 24 at 2 PM at The Memory Chapel of new Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and West Bankhead.. Visitation will be on Monday September 23 from 6 PM to 9 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park.

