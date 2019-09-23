Curtis Wayne Gause, 54, lifetime resident of the Union and Pontotoc County areas, died Friday evening September 20, 2019 as the result of a one vehicle accident in Pontotoc County. Funeral Services remembering the life of Wayne will be at 2 PM Tuesday September 24 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Words of Comfort will be given by Clay Warren and Ricky Gann. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Wayne was born April 23, 1965 in Union County, MS, the son of the late Myra Kiddy Childers and David Gause. He received his education at W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany and was currently employed with Albany Industries, Inc. in New Albany. A Baptist, Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and working in his yard. He loved the times he shared with his family, listening to music and will be remembered for his generosity of helping others. Wayne leaves behind memories for his family and friends and we should take comfort in knowing that we will see him again. Visitation will continue today from 10 AM until service time at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. His memory will be cherished by two daughters, Brittany Gause Randalls (Travis) and Cora Gause, both of Ecru. four sisters, Anita Ware (Jay) and Michelle Hamblin (Jeramy), both of New Albany, Amy Wages (Roy) and Karen Dedeaux (Donald), both of Pontotoc, two brothers, Wade Gause of Pontotoc and Alan Childers of New Albany, his step-father, Billy Childers, three grandchildren, Khloe Catledge, Zoey and Traelyn Randalls and a host on aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Gause family at www.nafuneralsand cremations.com. (662) 539-7000
