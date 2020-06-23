Brenda Thorn Geegan, 72, of St. Petersburg, FL and Tupelo, MS passed away on June 15, 2020. She had a long career as a paralegal in her adopted city of St. Petersburg. After retirement, Tupelo was a part-time home. She was a gracious, loving individual who will be missed by her friends and family.
She is survived by a special friend, Jerry Geegan of St. Petersburg; 3 brothers, Charles C. Thorn (Rebecca) of Beach Park, IL; Terry R. Thorn (Linda) of Tupelo; Larry D. Thorn (Audrey) of Belden; one sister, Linda Thorn of Tupelo; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her loving parents, Cecil and Jewell Thorn of Tremont; 2 brothers, Cecil C. Thorn of Kenosha, WI; Jerry D. Thorn of Tupelo; and one sister, Patricia Boren of St. Petersburg.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
