Glenn Lee Gehrke, 61, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 14, 1960, in Columbus, Wisconsin. He was raised in Biron, WI, and worked in Kenosha, WI, at the Kenosha News, before moving to Northeast MS in 1989. He was retired as a civil technician from the Northeast Mississippi Gas District. He was known as "the gas man" as he always tried to take care of his customers. He was a car enthusiast, he enjoyed auctions and traveling. Survivors include his wife, Jane Campbell Gehrke; three daughters, Janessa Newsom (Marcus) of Fulton, Chelsey Pitts (Bradley) of Saltillo, and Hillary Miles (Chris) of Fulton; one son, Nikolas Gehrke of Saltillo; one brother, Russell Gehrke; one sister, Doreen Camp; a half-brother, Mike Coffman; and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William T. and Margaret Bartlett Gehrke; one granddaughter, Heaven Grace; two half-brothers, Keith Coffman and Justine Schade; and a half-sister, Joelle. Visitation only will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Gehrke family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.