January 2, 1946, at home on 802 Washington Street, Booneville, Sheila Jan Geno made her arrival, the third of five (surviving) children borne to Lois (nee Yates) and Feak Geno. Her siblings are Patsy (Keenum), Diane (Wilson), Peggy (Jobe), and their brother Feak Geno, Jr. Sheila had one daughter, Tracy Bolden, who gave her a granddaughter, Janna Kaye Duvall, who lovingly referred to her as Teta. For over 21 years, Sheila happily served as the city of Booneville's tax collector. She loved to work in her yard, enjoyed going out to eat, watching TV westerns and most of all, helping others. She was a proud member of the Church of Christ. On Friday, March 12, 2021, Sheila made her transition to be with the Lord at just 75 years old. She lived every moment with gratitude and joy. In addition to family members named above, she is survived by nieces, nephews, her little dog, Rascal, and many friends. Sheila was laid to rest with a private burial at the Geno Family Cemetery in Jumpertown. Booneville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. For family and friends that would like to show respect, feel free to stop by her graveside and share your favorite memory with Sheila. When you see a yellow (her favorite color) butterfly or flower, know she is nearby. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.