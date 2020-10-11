Elwanda Gentle GOLDEN, MS - Elwanda Pounders Gentle, 74, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. She was born January 8, 1946 in Tishomingo County Mississippi to Ellis Breatis "E.B." Pounders and Claudie Pharr Pounders and was born again July 4, 1962. She was a member of The Pounders Family Gospel Group and The Gentle Two Gospel Singing Group. She was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Belmont, Mississippi, where she attended as long as her health would allow her to. She loved playing various instruments, singing and serving people in various ways, including her card ministry. Services will be Tuesday, October 13, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel Belmont, MS with Bro. Scot George, Bro. Cale George and Bro. Barrett Griffin officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years - James Gentle, Children- Liesa and Scot George, Grandchildren- Noelle and Barrett Griffin, Cale and Claire George, Great- Grandchildren- Creed and Cutter Griffin, Caroliese and Calla James George. Sister- Laverne Cornelius. She was preceded in death by her Parents; Brother- Dexter Pounders, Father-in-law- Jesse Gentle and Mother-in-law- Hazel Gentle and Great grandchildren- Dakota and Oakley Griffin . Pallbearers will be- Scot George, Cale George, Barrett Griffin, Creed Griffin, Eudell Crane, David Minnis, John McDougal. Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
