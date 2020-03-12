Blue Springs-Donald Leon Gentry was born May 7, 1931, to Noel and Vicie Brazile Gentry of the Immanuel Community in Pontotoc County. His grandparents were Will and Linnie Brown Gentry and Jerry and Mary Brandon Brazile. He married Helen Francis Williams, daughter of Lark and Bertha Chapman Williams, on June 23, 1951. They have 2 children: Daughter: Donna Lynnice Gentry Carter (Charles) and Son: Douglas Dwayne Gentry (Dorenda); 4 grandchildren: Jason Carter, Alison Goodwin (Bradford), Thomas Gentry, and Rachel Leigh Gentry; and 3 great-grandchildren: Jon Carter, Everett Goodwin, and Camille Goodwin; all of Blue Springs. Donald was a Christian and a member of Locust Hill Baptist Church, where he served many years as a deacon including serving as chairman of the deacons. He also served in other offices of the church as well as in the Pontotoc County Baptist Association. He was a veteran of the Korean War as a member of the 31st Infantry Division (Dixie). Donald spent his working years in the furniture industry. He loved old cars and attending car shows. He showed his 1954 Chevrolet at shows in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. He was a member of Mississippi on Wheels and North Mississippi Cruisers car clubs. One of the highlights of his life was singing with a gospel quartet for several years. He shared that this had a great impact on his life. Donald loved his family and had a caring compassion for people. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, at United Funeral Service. Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at United with Bro. Randy Buse, Bro. Glen Reeder, and Bro. David Ross officiating. Burial will be in Locust Hill Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jerry Boyd, Jerry Brooks, Conwill Duke, Clyde Gentry, Danny Gentry, John Little, Barry Reeder, and Jerry Rhodes. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Mississippi on Wheels car club and North Mississippi Cruisers car club. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Locust Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. In honor of Mr. Gentry's service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the US Army flag during his visitation and service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
