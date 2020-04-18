Gordon Russell Gentry, Jr., 74, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home. He was born in New Albany, MS and graduated from East Union High School in 1963. He joined the United States Air Force, where he was a navigator in the RF-4, retiring at the rank of Major. Once retired, he became the minister of North Brandon Church of Christ. In 1989, he became the minister at Pontotoc Church of Christ, where he continued to assist with preaching until his death. He was a loving husband, daddy, and Pop. He loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Martha Gentry; sister, Ellen Prentice; daughter, Lorna Keel(Chuck); nephews; grandchildren; and one great grandson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Ruth Gentry; and one daughter, Angela Gentry. A graveside service will be held Monday, April 20, 2020 at 2PM at Starks-Gentry Cemetery with Bro. Bob Williams officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Scott Anderson, Kevin Kirby, Matt Prentice, Adam Prentice, Thomas Robison, and Noel Grant.
