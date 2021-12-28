Judy Marie Hutcheson Gentry, 58, went to be home with Jesus on Monday, December 27, 2021. She was gifted to this world on May 9, 1963. She was the baby girl in a house full of boys and a blessing to Felix and Evelyn Hutcheson. Judy called many places home as the family moved to follow God's will as her father was a Southern Baptist preacher. She graduated from Pontotoc High School, she spent her summers playing church league softball and catching the eye of Roger Gentry. They were married on June 27, 1981 and spent 40 and a half years together. A few years later she became the mother to Michael and Adam. Judy was born to be a boy mom. She loved her boys and more than anything loved seeing them on the football field. She and Roger were very active with the booster club. During the summer, they would load the boys up to attend country music festivals. Judy loved music and was a very gifted pianist, even though she would tell you that she wasn't. She was also a great cook and made the best chocolate pie. Since that statement is in the paper, that means it's true. Judy was a light in the dark, a friend at all times and a solid rock in the storm. She was many things, but what she loved the most was being "Juju" to her grandchildren. They were her world and she loved to spoil them. Whether it was a dinner at the fish house, feeding the cows, or attending ballgames or being the only one to get them to nap, she loved spending time with her grandkids. Judy was a kindhearted Christian lady and was in church at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc, every time the doors were open. To know Judy was to love her, and she leaves a hole in the hearts of many that will never be filled. We love you Juju, we'll see you again, and we'll give your babies sugar for you. Judy passed away surrounded by her family at NMMC after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Services will be at 12:00pm Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Dr. Ken Hester will officiate. Burial will be in the Immanuel Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-husband-Roger: two sons-Michael (Deana) and Adam (Audrey); grandchildren-Bryson, Chloe, Grey, Molly and Lola; her parents-Felix and Evelyn Hutcheson, Jr.; mother-in-law-Nell Gentry; four brothers-Donald (Brenda), Bob (Deb), Bill (Dorothy) and Tom (Maria); a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her grandparents; father-in-law-G.W. Gentry, Jr. and brother-in-law-Mike Gentry. Pallbearers-Michael Gentry, Adam Gentry, Will Hutcheson, Donovan Owen, Tyler Hutcheson and Justin R. Duncan. Visitation-5-8pm Wednesday, December 29, 2021 and 11am until service time Thursday, December 30, 2021 all at church.
