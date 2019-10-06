Kathy Gentry, 64, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at her home. She was born May 4, 1955 to the late Berlon Eugene Cromeans and the late Shirley Maxine Clippard Cromeans She was a member of Believer's Baptist Church. Services will be 4:00 pm on Monday October 7, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2:00 all at Senter Funeral Home. Bro. Harold Ozbirn will be officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family. Survivors include her husband, James Gentry of Fulton; Sons: Bobby Gentry and Michael Bridges; daughters: Tangela Turner and Cristal Campbell; grandsons: Phillip Rhyne and Johnathan (Krista) Rhyne; granddaughters: Noa Turner, Mikayla Hood, and Christina Gentry; great-grandson, Jackson Rhyne; great-granddaughter, Kennedy Rhyne. Preceded in death by her parents; son, Marcus Gentry; grandson, Andrew Rhyne; brother, Tommy Cromeans; sisters: Peggy Bridges, Shelia Sheffield, Jane Yeager Pallbearers will be Michael Bridges, Johnathan Rhyne, Gerald Gentry, Roger Timms, Chad Gentry, Jackie Gentry Honarary Pallbearer is Jake Sheffield and Charlie Gentry Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.