Larry G. Gentry of Jugfork Community, Union County, MS passed from this life into eternity on Monday, March 22, 2021, at NMMC, Tupelo. He had experienced health difficulties for about two years. Larry was born December 8, 1938, on the Gentry family homestead in Jugfork to Grady and Allegra Ambrose Gentry. After high school he entered the U.S. Army where he honorably served his country four years. Although he worked at a few other jobs following his discharge, his life's work was that of an over-the-road trucker. For more than 40 years he drove a big rig, finally retiring at age 75. The majority of that time was spent with Emerson Transport. Larry was happily married to Mary Gossett Gentry for the past 23 years. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Inmon Gentry. More than 50 years ago, Larry returned to the family land of his birth and lived there the remainder of his life. Mr. Gentry was a faithful member and elder of Antioch Church of Christ. He loved time spent with his church family in Bible study and worship. He always enjoyed congregational fellowship meals and regretted that those special gatherings could not be held over the past year. He delighted in picking at all the kids, little and big! In his earlier years Larry enjoyed all types of hunting. He loved working in his yard. Some of his favorite time was that spent with his grandchildren. Larry Gentry is survived by his wife, Mary Gossett Gentry; one sister, Linda Gentry Treat; son, Michael Gentry (wife, Danyeall); daughter, Morgan Copeland; stepsons, John Gossett (wife, Angela) and Michael Gossett (wife, Cindy); nine grandchildren; niece, Kelli Treat Gibson and nephew, Jim Treat. He will be missed by his special little church friend, Jimma Powers, who always had a hug for her buddy, "Mr. Larry!" Other survivors are his mother-in-law, Sarah Daugherty; sisters-in-law, Vivian Eargle, Kathy Henderson, Belinda Allinder, Becky Wheeler, and Elaine Stephens. In addition to his parents and his first wife, Mr. Gentry is preceded in death by a niece, Kathi Treat Smith; brothers-in-law, James Manuel Whitlock and Lewis Whitlock. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Antioch Church of Christ. *The family requests that those attending please wear a mask. Weather permitting, graveside service with Military Honors will follow at the Starks Gentry Cemetery. Officiants for the service will be Jimmy Hitt, Ray Kennedy, and Clyde Mize. Pallbearers will be the men of Antioch Church of Christ. Flowers can be sent to Waters Funeral Home, 309 North Second Street, Baldwyn, MS 38824 for delivery to the church building. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Starks Gentry Cemetery Fund, c/o Antioch Church of Christ, 1350 CR 197, Blue Springs, MS 38828. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
