Larry Gentry, 82, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 @ 1:00 p. m. at Antioch Church of Christ in Jug Fork. Visitation will be on 11:00 - 1:00 at Antioch Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.

