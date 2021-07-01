Tommy Edwin "Wishbone" Gentry, 66, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. Services will be on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11 am at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

