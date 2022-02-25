Mr Doyle Ray "Chief" George age 75 passed Wednesday, February 23rd 2022 at North Ms Medical Center, Tupelo. He was born to Delbert and Ruby Mae Baugus George on April 17, 1946 in Arkansas. Chief was a Army Veteran and was a retired security guard for APMM in Baldwyn. There will be no formal funeral services per Mr Georges request. Simple burial will be in the newly formed George family cemetery. He leaves his wife Paula Healey George of Dennis, 3 Daughters, Trina Wright (Chris) of Corinth, Linda "Squeeky" George of Tishomingo, Amber George (Franklin Anderson), of Corinth, 3 Sons Matt George (Matt Kelley) of Pigeon Forge, Tn, Seth George (Kelsey) of Guntown, and Devin George (Kendall Johnson) of Tupelo. He also leaves a brother Bennie George (Kem) of Manilla, Arkansas, friends of his and the family, John Marshall of Booneville and Linda George who is the mother of his 3 oldest children. He leaves 9 grandchildren to mourn his passing, Gary Wright, Coty George, Junior Kelton, Avery George, Mikkilena Wright, Breann Nash, Ray George, Ainia George and Camden George. 5 great grandchildren, Addison Wright, Elijah George, Chloe George, Avilee Wright and Finnely Wright. Our family at Associated are very honored and grateful to have been chosen to serve the George family. Our prayers to all the family and friends of Mr George's.
