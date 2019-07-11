MARIETTA -- Michael George, 54, passed away Tuesday, July 02, 2019, at Kirkville in Itawamba County. Services will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 @ 10:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home .

