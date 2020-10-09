GOLDEN, MS -- Otis Ray George, 69, passed away Thursday, October 08, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, October 11, 5 p.m. at Golden Central Baptist Church, Golden, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 11, 2-5 p.m. at Golden Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS.

