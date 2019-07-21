Patricia Ann George, 68, passed away Saturday 20, 2019, at Pontotoc Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born October 20, 1950, to John Travis Martin and Betty Jean Stacy Martin. She graduated from Algoma High School in 1968. She retired from Walmart where she served as store manager in numerous stores across multiple states. She later owned a flower shop and cafe in Houlka, MS. She enjoyed spending time working in her flower garden, tending to her pets and studying the Lord's words. A visitation will be at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc from 9:00am until 11:00am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, with a graveside service to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery on Hwy 41. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors- two sons-Joshua George (Kelsy) and Brad Bailey. She was preceded in death by-parents; two brothers-Joe Anthony Martin and Kenneth Martin. Pallbearers-Josh George, Brad Bailey, John Steele, Jeffery Bond, Billy Caldwell and Will Frederick. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to St. Jude, LeBonheur Childrens Hospital or charity of the donors choice.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
87°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 21, 2019 @ 6:37 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.