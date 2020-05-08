BELMONT, MS -- William Riley George, 75, passed away Thursday, May 07, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Saturday, May 9, 3 p.m. at Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Burial will follow at Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS.

