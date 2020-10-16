Annis Gholston, formerly of Kirkville was the daughter of Wheeler and Carrie (Taylor) Davis. She was born on September17, 1918 and passed into her heavenly life on Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020. After celebrating 102 years of life, she went to be with those who predeceased her: husband, Clifton, and sons, Charles Wade and Horace Wayne. She is survived by children, Jim ( Diana) Gholston, Martha Gholston, Jerry (LouAnn) Gholston, and Dennis Gholston.Grandchildren include: Bobbie Lynn (Keith) Thompson, Mark (Holly) Gholston, Tracy (Doyle) John, David (Patti) Bosch, Chris (Keri) Bosch, Matt (Eliza Nemser) Quann, Katherine (Jason) Ng, Aaron Gholston, Brian ( Amy) Gholston. Great grandchildren include Zachary (Alyssa) Gholston, Cody (Kaytee) Gholston, Remington John, Lydia Bosch, Abigail, Bethany and Phoebe Bosch, Nola Quann, Eli Quann, Cooper Gholston, Raynor Ng, Great-great grandchildren include Adaline John, Oliver Kramer, Sebastian John, and Ezekiel John. She was blessed with many nephews, nieces and dearfriends. Annis was a devoted wife and mother, happiest when she was surrounded by family and friends in her home. She was a longstanding member of Parkside Baptist Church in Kenosha, WI and Kirkville Baptist Church in Kirkville, MS. Services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Waters Funeral Home, Baldwyn, MS. Visitation at 10 am with service to follow at 11 am. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Kenosha Achievement Center, Parkside Baptist Church or Kirkville Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.